‘What separates world-class nations from rest: Stranded Indian passenger lauds UAE’s response to flight cancellations

Flight operations across the Middle East have come to a standstill since Saturday after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the largest travel hub in the region, has been the worst affected, with an estimated over 20,000 passengers who were scheduled to fly to various cities around the world being stranded in its eight international airports.

While the flight cancellations and the looming threat of Iranian missiles and drones have raised concerns for many, stranded passengers are also applauding how the UAE has dealt with the crisis.

Indian man stranded in UAE Tushar Gagerna, an Indian man who was scheduled to fly to New Delhi, recounted his experience in a post on LinkedIn.

“I’ve been sitting in an airport waiting area for the last few hours. My flight to Delhi was scheduled for 1 PM. We boarded. We waited. And at 3 PM — we were asked to disembark. Iran had attacked the UAE,” he wrote.

“In that moment on the plane, there was uncertainty. Hushed conversations. Phones lighting up with news alerts. That strange collective silence when nobody quite knows what to say,” he said.

Dedicated waiting area, free refreshments According to him, what followed was worth talking about.

“Within a short time of disembarking, a dedicated waiting area was set up for all affected passengers. Organized. Calm. Clear communication,” he said.

Gagerna said stranded passengers were provided with free refreshments, which he said was a simple gesture that said “we see you, you’re not stranded, we’ve got this.”

Emergency visas for tourists He further noted that emergency visas were being issued on the spot for tourists.

“Think about that for a second. In the middle of a geopolitical crisis, with airspace shutting down and flights grounded - the UAE was actively making sure that visitors who had no plan to stay, who had no hotel booked, who were just passing through - were legally covered, safe, and documented. Not chaos. Not bureaucracy. Instant humanity,” he said.

What separates world-class nations from rest According to Gagerna, this is what separates world-class nations from the rest.

“It’s not just the skyscrapers. Not just the tax-free salaries. Not just the safety record. It’s how a country responds under pressure,” he noted.

“When things go sideways - and in geopolitics, they sometimes do - the UAE doesn’t scramble. It executes. Quietly. Efficiently. With humanity. Most countries would have left passengers stranded with zero communication. UAE set up a lounge and handed out snacks. That’s the standard. And it’s why millions of us choose to call this place home,” he said, while adding that he was waiting for his flight, safe and grateful.