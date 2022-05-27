Stranger Things 4 Volume 1: Will it boost Netflix numbers?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier on May 27, a countdown clock signalled the approach of a light display while the Empire State Building flashed red like the show's title sequence of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1.
Netflix Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 releases on May 27. The video-streaming platform that lost two million subscribers in Q1 2022 would look to go really big with this show, which is already massively popular among viewers. While Netflix’s forecast indicates losing 2 million more subscribers in Q2 2022, it lost 7 lakh subscribers due to the suspension of services in Russia.
“Our revenue growth has slowed considerably as our results and forecast below show. Streaming is winning over linear, as we predicted, and Netflix titles are very popular globally. However, our relatively high household penetration - when including the large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds," Netflix said in its letter to shareholders in April.
Netflix also said it had plans to reaccelerate its viewing and revenue growth by continuing to improve all aspects - in particular the quality of programming and recommendations, which is what its members value most. Netflix still targets a 19%-20% operating margin for the full year 2022, assuming no material swings in forex rates from when it set this goal in January of 2022.
Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, a widely-awaited sequel to the popular show, may boost Netflix numbers significantly as viewers are going gaga over the trailer. One says, “How does this show get more and more epic with every new season?" while another says the storyline, the vfx, the developing relationships and maturity of the characters, the villain and the thriller increases by each season and episode.
Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to promote Stranger Things 4 Volume 1. Earlier on May 27, a countdown clock signalled the approach of a light display while the Empire State Building flashed red like the show's title sequence. Characters from the show, both human and non-human, including a screeching demogorgon, were projected throughout the building as fans gathered at viewing places listened to evocative music from the show.
“When “this Friday" appeared on the screen it hit me that what we’ve all been waiting 3 years for has finally arrived and we’ve lived to see the day. I cannot wait to watch S4, I have no doubt in my mind that it’ll be anything, but absolutely amazing!" said one fan of the show - summarising the excitement around the release of the show.