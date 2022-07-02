Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Netflix played this trick to retain subscribers2 min read . 05:14 PM IST
Stranger Things: Season 4 Volume 2 was released on July 1.
Stranger Things: Season 4 Volume 1 was released on May 27. However, Volume 2 of the same season was released on July 1. Many people are wondering why Netflix released one season in two parts. If you remember, Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 was released in December 2021 while Volume 1 of the same season was released in September.
The streaming juggernaut has recently adopted this tactic. Additionally, it might be significantly related to the news that Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and anticipates losing another two million in the following three months.
In the December quarter, Netflix increased its global member base by 8.3 million thanks to the success of its popular Korean television series Squid Game and its two major motion picture releases, Don't Look Up and Red Notice.
However, overall net additions for the service, which has 222 million paid users globally, fell by more than 50% to 18 million in 2021 from 37 million in 2020. The business uses a January–December fiscal year.
In its in April earnings call, Netflix acknowledged “slight elevated churn" but also said that its ability to hang on to customers remained “at a very healthy level".
The platform saw an increase in paid memberships of 2.6 million in the Asia-Pacific area, up from two million in the same quarter last year, according to Netflix, a major portion of which is still experiencing interruption as a result of COVID-19. According to the report, this followed a period of rapid expansion in both Japan and India.
Now, you need to sign up for a Netflix subscription for at least two months, ideally three, if you want to see the entirety of Stranger Things season 4 right immediately. Unlike its competitors that release one episode every week, Netflix typically releases the entire show at one go.
By the end of April, 23% of Americans who had subscribed to Netflix had cancelled their subscriptions. This is a greater rate of new customer cancellations than any other rival service Antenna records, including services like Apple TV+ and HBO Max, which had higher early churn rates in the past but have lately reduced them.
