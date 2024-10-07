Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership with the Maldives, highlighting India's role as a first responder and its longstanding friendship with the island nation.

Maldives President Muizzu is on a five-day India visit and was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today. PM Modi and Muizzu also virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo Airport in the Maldives.

After talks between PM Modi and President Muizzu, India introduced the Rupay card in the Maldives, PTI reported.

PM said, “A few days back, RuPay card was launched in Maldives. In the time to come, India and Maldives will be connected through UPI."

He noted, “Today, we have taken up the vision of a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership to give our mutual cooperation a strategic direction."

PM Modi further mentioned that India and the Maldives discussed opening an Indian consulate in Addu and a Maldivian consulate in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"Today, more than 700 social housing units built with India's cooperation have been handed over (to Maldives)...To strengthen economic relations, we have decided to initiate discussion on Free Trade Agreement."

Security cooperation PM Modi noted, “We also held a detailed discussion on different aspects of security cooperation. Work is being done rapidly in the Ekatha Harbour project. We will continue our cooperation towards training and capacity building of Maldives National Defence Forces. For stability and prosperity in Indian Ocean Region, we will work together."

‘Thank India for…’, says Maldives Prez Muizzu Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu thanked India and said, “Thank India for the generous assistance extended, including rollover of Treasury Bills and signing of the currency swap agreement."

Muizzu noted, “We (India-Maldives) agreed on a comprehensive vision document, charting the course of our bilateral relationship. A vision for comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership which encompasses development cooperation, trade and economic partnerships, digital and financial initiatives, energy projects, health cooperation as well as maritime and security cooperation."

Muizzu said that India and Maldives will remain engaged to bolster stability of Maldives economy.

On Sunday, Muizzu upon his arrival was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu is visiting India on an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu.

At the meeting, Jaishankar and Muizzu spoke extensively on fostering and maintaining good ties between the two countries, Maldives Foreign Ministry said in a release.

During his visit, Maldivian President Muizzu, accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, also engaged with the Maldivian community living in New Delhi.