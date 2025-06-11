Strawberry Moon lights up global skylines — These viral images are unreal

Skywatchers across the globe were treated to a rare and radiant lunar spectacle from Tuesday night into early Wednesday — the Strawberry Moon, which glowed with soft pink and orange hues and appeared unusually low in the sky.
The moon’s warm tones were especially visible in:
New York City
Florida
United Kingdom
Cyprus
Parts of Italy
This wasn’t just another Strawberry Moon. It stood out for being exceptionally low-hanging in the sky.
The full moon reached peak brightness at 3:44 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the Farmer’s Almanac
The phenomenon was due to a major lunar standstill, a rare astronomical event that happens only once every 18.6 years
It occurs when the Moon's orbit reaches its maximum tilt relative to Earth
This causes the Moon to rise and set at its most extreme points along the horizon
As a result, the Moon appears lower in the sky than usual in the Northern Hemisphere
This year’s Strawberry Moon marked the second year of the current lunar standstill cycle.
Despite its reddish tint, the “Strawberry Moon” is not named for its color.
The seasonal ripening of wild strawberries in parts of the Northern Hemisphere
Coined by Algonquin tribes of the northeastern US.
Also used by Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples
Birth Moon
Berries Ripen Moon
Honey Moon
Mead Month
