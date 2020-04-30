Streamed films to be eligible for Oscars only for next year

NEW DELHI: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has allowed films available on video streaming platforms to be eligible for the Oscars next year as the covid-19 pandemic has forced theatres to shut down globally.

Previously, only films released in theatres were allowed to compete, forcing several streaming giants such as Netflix to have a limited release for movies such as The Irishman and Roma.

“The devastating covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of all Los Angeles County movie theaters as of 16 March, 2020. Current Academy Awards rules require that a film be shown in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County for a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days, during which period screenings must occur at least three times daily. Until further notice, and for the 93rd Awards year only, films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available on a commercial streaming or VOD (video-on-demand) service may qualify in the Best Picture, general entry and specialty categories for the 93rd Academy Awards," the Academy said in a statement.

The film must be made available on the secure Academy screening room member-only streaming site within 60 days of the film’s streaming or VOD release, the statement further said. Submissions for the international film category should also be made on the same website. However, as soon as film theatres reopen, all films will be required to have a theatrical release to qualify.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a professional honorary organization with the stated goal of advancing the arts and sciences of motion pictures. It is known around the world for its annual Academy Awards, now officially and popularly known as the Oscars.

“The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theatre. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic covid-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules. The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and also celebrated, especially now, when audiences appreciate movies more than ever," Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

