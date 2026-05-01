Street artist Banksy confirms mystery statue in Central London is his work, says ‘there was a bit of a gap’

A day after a large statue appeared in central London, street artist Banksy, on Thursday (local time), confirmed that it was his work, the BBC reported.

The statue, which bears Banksy's signature, shows a suited man walking forward off a pedestal while carrying a flag that covers his face. The sculpture's location is Waterloo Place, St James', which is an area that is designed to celebrate imperialism and military dominance in the 1800s. Banksy's work sits near statues of Edward VII, Florence Nightingale, and the Crimean War Memorial.

Speaking to the BBC, Banksy's representatives said that the statue was installed in the early hours of Wednesday, following which the artist posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday.

On the statue’s placement on the ceremonial island in Waterloo Place, Banksy said: “There was a bit of a gap." Since its appearance on Wednesday, crowds have steadily grown in size.

How did Banksy manage to install the statue? A question that left many wondering was how such a large sculpture was installed. James Peak, creator of the BBC podcast series, said that you can see yellow traffic cones marking off the area as a large vehicle pulls up before deploying lorry-load stabilisers and someone in an orange hi-viz vest. Further, someone with protective goggles is seen briefly before the statue is lifted onto the plinth using a hook.

Peak added, “He's got a really big team who are a very, very experienced crew. They're the sort of dudes who can set up a Metallica concert in 24 hours: groovy folks but actually extremely organised and professional when it comes to getting things done.”

"They've probably surveilled the area, worked out what happens when, gone in the early hours with a low-loader truck, and they probably sited it in a few minutes, at the quietest time possible," he noted.

Public reactions to Banksy's statue? According to the BBC report, the public reaction to this sculpture has been nothing but positive. A 23-year-old student said, "With Banksy, it's a limited-time event because it's public art - you don't know how long it's going to be up."

The student called the concept "brilliant" and went on to say that it seems to be a response to the "resurgence of nationalism in the world and this country".

On the street artist's Instagram post, a user wrote, "I love that he appears when enough time has passed to forget, and arrives with full force unnoticed," while another wrote: "As a long-time Banksy collector, this one really hits. Big monument energy, but the idea is brutally simple: a suited figure blinded by its own flag. Classic Banksy. Quiet at first, then impossible to unsee".

Westminster City Council reacts to Banksy's statue Westminster City Council, which is responsible for the area, also reacted to the installation of the statue and said that they are excited to see the artist's latest work in Westminster, adding that it makes a striking addition to the city's vibrant public art scene.

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It noted, "While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy."

Banksy's artworks According to the report, this is not the first time Banksy, whose identity remains officially unconfirmed, has installed a statue in London. Here's a list of Banksy's works that emerged across London over the years:

1. In 2004, he placed The Drinker, a subversive reinterpretation of Rodin’s The Thinker, on Shaftesbury Avenue, though it was stolen shortly after.

2. In 2024, he also unveiled an animal-themed trail across the capital, featuring images of a goat, elephants, a gorilla, monkeys, piranhas, a rhino, and pelicans.

3. In September 2025, Banksy said he was behind an artwork at the Royal Courts of Justice showing a protester sprawled on the ground holding a blood-stained placard, with a judge standing over him, raising a gavel.

4. In December 2025, a mural depicting two children lying on the ground appeared in Bayswater.

The latest piece forms part of a broader run of recent works across London by the artist, who is known for creating bold and often controversial public art around the world.

These works are typically installed without prior notice and later verified through posts on his Instagram account.