Stress, anxiety increase chances of getting long Covid: What new study says

What experts know about ‘long Covid’ and who is at risk of getting it:

The Harvard researchers in the study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry Psychological informed that distress has been linked to longer and more severe illness after respiratory tract infections, and it might drive the kind of immune activation and dysregulation implicated in long Covid. Identification and treatment of biological pathways linking distress with long-term Covid-19 symptoms may benefit individuals with post-Covid-19 conditions or other chronic post-infection syndromes," the investigators wrote, noting that “further research should investigate whether interventions that reduce distress help prevent or treat post–Covid conditions."