Britain's independent medicines regulator said on Wednesday no "corners have been cut whatsoever" in its recommendation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for general use next week.

June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had used overlapping trials and "rolling reviews" to reach the determination.

ALSO READ: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

Earlier today, British officials authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate for emergency use, greenlighting the world’s first shot against the virus that’s backed by rigorous science and taking a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

"This vaccine has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," UK's medicine regulator said.

The regulator also added that safety of the vaccine has been scrutinised independently by the Commission on Human Medicines an no stone has been left unturned. "There is absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness and quality of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," she said.

Furthermore, other medical officials of the country voiced similar points on the safety of the vaccine. "Data show that this vaccine was 95% effective. The safety of the vaccine is similar to other vaccines. Most of the side effects are very mild and usually last for a day or so," said Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of UK's Commission on Human Medicine Expert Working Group.

Residents in care homes for older adults and care home workers will be given the highest priority, informed Prof Wei Shen Lim, Chair of UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

The go-ahead for the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech comes as the virus surges again in the United States and Europe, putting pressure on hospitals and morgues in some places and forcing new rounds of restrictions that have devastated economies.

On Monday, Britain’s new vaccine minister said that people who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who don’t have proof they are inoculated.

The British minister responsible for the vaccine rollout, Nadhim Zahawi, said getting vaccinated should be voluntary but that Google, Facebook and Twitter should do more to fact-check opposing views of vaccines.

The shots made by U.S.-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech were tested in tens of thousands of people. And while that study isn’t complete, early results suggest the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease. The companies told regulators that of the first 170 infections detected in study volunteers, only eight were among people who’d received the actual vaccine and the rest had gotten a dummy shot.

“This is an extraordinarily strong protection," Dr. Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO, recently told The Associated Press.

The companies also reported no serious side effects, although vaccine recipients may experience temporary pain and flu-like reactions immediately after injections.

Final testing must still be completed. Still to be determined is whether the Pfizer-BioNTech shots protect against people spreading the coronavirus without showing symptoms. Another question is how long protection lasts.

The vaccine also has been tested in only a small number of children, none younger than 12, and there’s no information on its effects in pregnant women.

With agency inputs





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via