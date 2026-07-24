Strong 5.8-magnitude quake strikes New Zealand's North Island: EMSC
A strong 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted New Zealand's North Island region on Friday. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Reuters
Updated24 Jul 2026, 10:43 PM IST
NEW ZEALAND: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the North Island of New Zealand region on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
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HomeNewsWorldStrong 5.8-magnitude quake strikes New Zealand's North Island: EMSC