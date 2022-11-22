Home / News / World /  Strong 7.0 earthquake hits Solomon Islands, Tsunami warning issued

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday today, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled televisions and other items to the ground.

A tsunami warning was issued for an area of the Solomons coast within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicentre.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 22-11-2022, 08:08:00 IST, Lat: -9.81 & Long: 159.61, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 56km SW of Honiara, Solomon Islands for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://seismo.gov.in/MIS/riseq/Interactive/index/MVBuNXdVUDVTcEpkLzV2NmsveUZOZz09/Reviewed @ndmaindia @Indiametdept", National Center For Seismology tweeted.

"This was a big one," Joy Nisha, a receptionist with the Heritage Park Hotel in the capital Honiara, told AFP. "Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems OK, but panicky."

An AFP reporter in the capital said the shaking lasted for around 20 seconds.

Power was out in some areas of the city and people were leaving their offices and fleeing to higher ground.

The USGS revised the earthquake's magnitude down from an initial 7.3.

The earthquake occurred at 8:08 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.

No damage has been reported due to the earthquake as of now. More reports are awaited.

With inputs from agency

