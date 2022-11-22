Strong 7.0 earthquake hits Solomon Islands, Tsunami warning issued1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Power was out in some areas of the city and people were leaving their offices and fleeing to higher ground
A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday today, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled televisions and other items to the ground.