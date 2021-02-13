Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Fukushima, no tsunami threat

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan late Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.

The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.

No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima, according to local media.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 54 kilometres (33 miles) in the Pacific, off Fukushima -- near the epicentre of a 2011 killer quake which triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000.





