Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Fukushima, no tsunami threat

Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Fukushima, no tsunami threat1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 08:19 PM IST
- The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan late Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.
The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.
Thai pro-democracy protesters return to streets calling for royal reforms2 min read . 09:48 PM IST
PM Modi lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha1 min read . 09:38 PM IST
Oil-rich countries not looking into interest of consuming nations: Dharmendra Pradhan on rising prices1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Myanmar protests in second week, with neither side backing down3 min read . 09:17 PM IST
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima, according to local media.
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 54 kilometres (33 miles) in the Pacific, off Fukushima -- near the epicentre of a 2011 killer quake which triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.