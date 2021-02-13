Subscribe
Strong earthquake hits off Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami threat
A lighthouse on the coast in Suttsu, Hokkaido, Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Two fishing villages in Hokkaido are vying to host the final storage facility for half a century of Japanese nuclear waste, splitting communities between those seeking investment to stop the towns from dying, and those haunted by the 2011 Fukushima disaster, who are determined to stop the project. Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg

Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Fukushima, no tsunami threat

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST Agencies

  • The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan late Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.

The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan's seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.

The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.

The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.

No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima, according to local media.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 54 kilometres (33 miles) in the Pacific, off Fukushima -- near the epicentre of a 2011 killer quake which triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000.

