Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Fukushima, no tsunami threat

Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Fukushima, no tsunami threat1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
- The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan late Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan late Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.
The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.
The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima, according to local media.
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 54 kilometres (33 miles) in the Pacific, off Fukushima -- near the epicentre of a 2011 killer quake which triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.