Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

Athens: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Numerous aftershocks were reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

