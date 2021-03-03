Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro
- Numerous aftershocks were reported
Athens: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The earthquake on Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.
Numerous aftershocks were reported.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
