Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans
(reperesentational image)

Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST PTI

  • The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro
  • Numerous aftershocks were reported

Athens: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Athens: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake on Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indo-China war hero Sheikh Abdul Kareem now drives an auto for living in Hyderabad

2 min read . 04:33 PM IST

Bangladesh is becoming South Asia’s economic bull case

2 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Japan looks to extend Tokyo coronavirus emergency by two weeks

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST

Iran taps old Asian oil customers while eying return of exports

1 min read . 04:00 PM IST

The earthquake on Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indo-China war hero Sheikh Abdul Kareem now drives an auto for living in Hyderabad

2 min read . 04:33 PM IST

Bangladesh is becoming South Asia’s economic bull case

2 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Japan looks to extend Tokyo coronavirus emergency by two weeks

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST

Iran taps old Asian oil customers while eying return of exports

1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Numerous aftershocks were reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.