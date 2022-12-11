Mexico city was shocked by a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning prompting residents to come out on the street. The epicenter of the earthquake is reported to be 4 km northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) west-northwest of El Ticui in the state of Guerrero at a depth of 19.8 kilometers (12.3 miles)," news agency Reuters reported.

For now, there are no reports on the damage due to the earthquake, President of the Mexico was seen in action and he tweeted various information about the tremors.

“The first report is that it trembled on the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Técpan, magnitude 6. The Civil Protection plan is being applied. We will inform soon," the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted in Spanish.

El primer reporte es que tembló en la Costa Grande de Guerrero, en Técpan, magnitud 6. Está aplicándose el plan de Protección Civil. Informaremos pronto. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 11, 2022

The President later also posted a video where he can be seen talking to the Governor of Guerrero Evelyn Salgado in which she assured the President of no damages or casualties. Guerrero lies between Mexico's Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also affirmed that there are no reports of damage in the area.

With inputs from agencies.