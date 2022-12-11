Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City, no immediate reports of damage1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Mexico city was shocked by a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning prompting residents to come out on the street. The epicenter of the earthquake is reported to be 4 km northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero, according to the United States Geological Survey.