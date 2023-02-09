‘Strong indication’ Putin approved missile to shoot down Malaysia Airlines Flight in 2014
- The Dutch government has held Russia liable for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 which led to the deaths of all 298 people on board the Boeing 777 in 2014
There are “strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light to provide Russian separatists in Ukraine with the missiles used to down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, according to international investigators, who nevertheless decided to suspend their probe into the incident.
