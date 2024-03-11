‘Strong movement’ sends passengers flying towards ceiling aboard Auckland-bound plane, at least 50 hurt
Over 50 people injured on New Zealand-bound plane as it experienced difficulties over Tasman Sea, with 12 hospitalized and one in serious condition upon landing in Auckland.
At least 50 people were injured on Monday after “strong movement" aboard a New Zealand-bound plane. Flight LA800 experienced difficulties while travelling over the Tasman Sea with passengers flung towards the ceiling as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message