At least 50 people were injured on Monday after “strong movement" aboard a New Zealand-bound plane. Flight LA800 experienced difficulties while travelling over the Tasman Sea with passengers flung towards the ceiling as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude.

According to reports quoting the airline and first responders, twelve passengers were hospitalised after the flight landed at Auckland Airport. At least one person is said to be in a serious condition while several others were treated at the scene for mild injuries.

“…people flew through the air because they weren't wearing their seatbelts. Some people got pretty injured. People were really scared as well," A passenger told radio network RNZ.

Visuals shared by online show dozens of ambulances and other medical vehicles rushing to the scene as the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed in Auckland as scheduled. The incident is the latest in a string of safety issues that have plagued the airplane manufacturer in recent years. The circumstances behind the accident however remain unclear with LATAM Airlines merely explaining that there was "a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement".

(With inputs from agencies)

