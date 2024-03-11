Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:43:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Strong movement’ sends passengers flying towards ceiling aboard Auckland-bound plane, at least 50 hurt
BackBack

‘Strong movement’ sends passengers flying towards ceiling aboard Auckland-bound plane, at least 50 hurt

Livemint

Over 50 people injured on New Zealand-bound plane as it experienced difficulties over Tasman Sea, with 12 hospitalized and one in serious condition upon landing in Auckland.

Ambulances leave Auckland International in Auckland, (AP)Premium
Ambulances leave Auckland International in Auckland, (AP)

At least 50 people were injured on Monday after “strong movement" aboard a New Zealand-bound plane. Flight LA800 experienced difficulties while travelling over the Tasman Sea with passengers flung towards the ceiling as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. 

According to reports quoting the airline and first responders, twelve passengers were hospitalised after the flight landed at Auckland Airport. At least one person is said to be in a serious condition while several others were treated at the scene for mild injuries. 

“…people flew through the air because they weren't wearing their seatbelts. Some people got pretty injured. People were really scared as well," A passenger told radio network RNZ.

ALSO READ: Boeing says it can't find work records related to door panel that blew out on Alaska Airlines flight

Visuals shared by online show dozens of ambulances and other medical vehicles rushing to the scene as the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed in Auckland as scheduled. The incident is the latest in a string of safety issues that have plagued the airplane manufacturer in recent years. The circumstances behind the accident however remain unclear with LATAM Airlines merely explaining that there was "a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement".

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Mar 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App