Stronger India-Europe ties can bring stability to the global economy and politics: Jaishankar in France

India is working to build closer ties with Europe, and both sides can bring greater stability to the international economy and global politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

Jaishankar held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, against the backdrop of a volatile geopolitical environment, including global concerns over a recent US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The external affairs minister reiterated that Europe is a crucial player in International politics, stressing that it is necessary that India further strengthen its relationship with the region.

The remarks also came amid New Delhi's frosty relations with the United States, following President Donald Trump's imposition of a hefty 50% tariff on Indian imports in August last year.

Jaishankar on why he was in Europe Asked during a media briefing why Jaishankar was visiting Europe, he gave a detailed response on how India’s belief that ties with Europe are set to deepen, as well as explaining why Europe is an important player in global politics.

“I think it was a very conscious choice. It was a choice that reflected our belief that this relationship with Europe is poised to grow to the next level.

“And when I look back, even in the last few weeks, we have had discussions within India on matters dealing with Europe, the FTA (Free Trade Agreement), technology issues, semiconductors, railways, defence and aviation.”

He noted that there is really a very substantive relationship, much more that can be done. But other than that, “I think there is a larger discussion today that the world needs about the global order.”

“What kind of world do we want to live in? What would be the norms and the other related issues? And because I think Europe is such an important player in global politics, it is also necessary that India strengthens its relationship with it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Jaishankar ended his response by stating, “I think we can bring more stability both into the international economy and global politics. And that really is why I am here.”

India to host top leaders of the EU In the coming weeks, India is set to host several top leaders from around the world, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and top leaders from the European Union, highlighting New Delhi’s growing engagement with Europe.

Jaishankar also mentioned that India and France working together has become important to stabilise global politics, PTI reported. The two ministers primarily focused on preparing the ground for Macron's visit to India next month to participate in the AI Summit.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with his French counterpart, Jaishankar elaborated on the importance of the talks, mentioning the larger context of “considerable global uncertainty” and stating that it is natural for strategic partners to consult “very closely” in such a situation.

He highlighted that India is chairing BRICS this year, while France will be helming the G7 in 2026, along with noting that both countries are part of the G20 grouping. The External Affairs Minister also mentioned Macron's upcoming visit to India.

“France is amongst our oldest strategic partners, the first in Europe, and I believe that our continuous conversation is an important part of nurturing that relationship,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.