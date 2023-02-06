Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
The US Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 am. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. : A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.
