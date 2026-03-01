‘Strongly condemned attacks on UAE’: PM Modi speaks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night spoke to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation, saying India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.

Mod also thanked the UAE president for taking care of the Indian community living in the Gulf nation, and said New Delhi supports de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.

Here's what PM Modi said "Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.

"Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability," Modi wrote on X.

Iranian strikes across UAE Over the past two days, Iranian attacks across the UAE have left three people dead and 58 others injured, including an Indian citizen, authorities said on Sunday.

In a post on social media, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said it was aware of the injured Indian national and was coordinating with hospital officials.

The UAE's defence ministry said it intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, of which 152 were destroyed, and 13 were destroyed in the sea.

It also destroyed two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones, 506 of which were shot down, the ministry said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.

Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.

Palm, Burj Al Arab In the UAE, which has been heavily affected by the attacks, two people were injured in Dubai when debris from intercepted drones fell onto residential buildings, officials said, as reported by AFP.

On Saturday, Iranian strikes ignited fires at prominent landmarks, including The Palm waterfront development and the Burj Al Arab hotel.

At Abu Dhabi’s airport, authorities reported that at least one person was killed and seven others injured in what they described as an “incident,” while another person died earlier after being struck by falling debris, AFP reported.

Dubai International Airport — the world’s busiest for international passenger traffic — and Kuwait’s airport were also impacted by the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies)