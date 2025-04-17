‘Struggling as it is on wages’: Starbucks faces backlash for implementing new limits on their baristas’ dress code

Starbucks is in the news again, this time facing backlash for imposing new limits on what its baristas can wear under their green aprons.

Advertisement

Starbucks said the new dress code will make its green aprons stand out and create a sense of familiarity for customers. It comes as the company is trying to reestablish a warmer, more welcoming experience in its store, an AP report said.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” the company said in a post on its website.

Why is the new dress code unwelcomed But the move has not been welcomed by Starbucks Workers United, a labour group that has unionised workers at more than 550 of Starbucks' 10,000 company-owned US stores.

Advertisement

The group said it told the company last week that it has already negotiated a tentative dress code agreement during bargaining sessions with the company. The union said it opposes any changes to the dress code until bargaining concludes and a labour agreement is reached.

Read More

Advertisement

“Starbucks is prioritising a limiting dress code that won’t improve the company’s operations,” Jasmine Leli, a barista and union bargaining delegate, said in a statement provided by the union.

Leli said the company should be focusing on things that improve store operations, like appropriately staffing stores and giving workers a guaranteed number of hours.

“They’re forcing baristas to pay for new clothes when we’re struggling as it is on Starbucks wages and without guaranteed hours.”

Advertisement

The new guidance comes nearly a decade after Starbucks loosened its dress code to give employees more opportunity for self-expression. In 2016, the company expanded the colour of shirts employees could wear, adding gray, navy, dark denim and brown to the previous guidance of black or white. It also allowed patterned shirts in those colours.

In 2019, the company tweaked the dress code again, allowing one facial piercing as long as it was no larger than a dime. The new dress code still allows one facial piercing.

What is the new dress code Starting May 12, employees will be required to wear a solid black shirt and khaki, black or blue denim bottoms. Shirts can be short- or long-sleeved and collared or collarless, the company said in a memo released on April 14. Starbucks will give each employee two free T-shirts. Advertisement

In addition, baristas can wear any shade of khaki, black or blue denim bottoms. The prior dress code also allowed gray and brown.

The new rules are part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s efforts to revitalise the coffee giant. The company is betting that the changes will create a more consistent look across stores as the chain brings back comfortable coffee shops that encourage people to linger — and spend more.

Starbucks’ green apron has been around since 1987, and it’s become such a staple of the brand that baristas are often referred to as “green-apron partners.”