Stuck in Dubai, Abu Dhabi amid Iran-Israel conflict? Emirates, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India emergency numbers here

The Middle East is grappling with widening Iran and Israel conflict with United States' involvement. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a “massive” sixth wave of retaliatory strikes in the region after the killing of its Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Air space closure over the Middle East extended for the second day on Sunday, disrupting flight movement across the globe. Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, which serve as superconnectors were severely impacted Due to escalating tensions in the region.

As Israel exchanged barrage of missiles on 1 March, Iran targeted US military bases and Israeli assets across the Gulf. Indian Embassy in Dubai issued a safety advisory urging “all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.”

Emergency contact numbers given below have been issued:

Toll free number: 800-46342

WhatsApp :+971543090571

Indian nationals in the UAE can send their query at the official email ID — pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.

The Airspace in Dubai continues to remain closed. Passengers stuck in Gulf countries must contact their respective airlines for updates. SpiceJet cancelled all 2 March flights to and from UAE. IndiGo cancelled multiple flights scheduled for Monday due to airspace restriction. Emirates suspended all operations to and from Dubai till 3:00 PM (UAE time) on 2 March. Etihad Airways suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi till 2:00 AM (UAE time) on Monday. Air India cancelled multiple international flights scheduled for 1 March.

Airlines contact list is given below:

Emirates : +971600555555

Etihad: +971600555666

Fly Dubai: +971600544445

Air Arabia: +971600508001

Spice Jet: +91 124 4983410; +91 124 7101600

Air India Express: Whatsapp +91 6360012345

Air India:

WhatsApp AI: +91 96670 34444

Air India 24/7 Customer Care: +91 116 932 9333 / +91 116 932 9999

Indigo: +91 124-4973838 / 124-6173838 Asserting that the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally it advised Indian nationals to refrain from believing in “rumours and fake news about the security situation in the country, and follow the official handles of the Embassy/Consulate/UAE government authorities for updates.”

It listed following official handles that Indian nationals must track for latest and precise updates

Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi- @lndemb

AbudhabiConsulate General of India, Dubai - @cgidubai

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs - @mofauae

UAE Ministry of Defence- @modgovae

UAE Ministry of Interior - @moiuae

UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority - @NCEMAUAE

Emirates News Agency - @WAMNEWS_ENG

UAE Government Media Office - @UAEmediaoffice

Abu Dhabi Media Office - @ADMediaOffice

Dubai Media Office - @DXBMediaOffice

With over 1,000 flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi cancelled and hundreds more rerouted from world's most critical air corridors, scores of Indian nationals were struck cross the UAE. Dubai — world’s busiest international travel hub that manages over 1,000 flights a day, was shut after sustaining damage during overnight Iranian retaliatory strikes across Gulf states.