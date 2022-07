A survey shows that international students consider Canada as their country to study aboard for its reputation as a safe and inclusive country.

The Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) recently released the results of their 2021 annual international student survey.

The survey contains data from over 41,000 students from 67 Canadian educational institutions.

As per the survey, this is the first time safety has outranked the educational reputation as the deciding factor for students to choose it as the country to study.

The survey shows 79.2 percent consider Canada’s reputation as a safe and stable country.

The reputation and quality of the education system stands at 69.5 percent, it showed.

Additionally, over half of respondents i.e. 50.2 percent said Canada’s tolerance, diversity and inclusivity made it attractive as place to study.

The survey further shows 38.1 percent choosing Canada because they hope to become permanent residents once they have completed their studies.

“When asked to describe post-graduation plans, student respondents’ most frequently cited plan was to work for up to three years in Canada and then pursue permanent residency 43.3 percent. Another 18.8 percent planned to work for up to three years in Canada and then return home. There are no significant gender differences in selecting these options," it showed.

Apart from this, the survey also showed student respondents who gave institutions, faculty and administrators positive marks for their efforts to make them feel welcomed and valued.

A majority expressed confidence that their institution would address their concerns. However, despite these results, challenges remain student respondents from Asia were significantly more likely to report having experienced discrimination, harassment or feeling unsafe, especially in offcampus settings, on public transit and in virtual settings.

Also, the survey showed, one in four student respondents expressed that COVID-19 had worsened harassment and discrimination; the figures for Asian respondents to these questions were significantly higher, with one in three reporting COVID-19 had worsened the situation.

Close to half of respondents indicated low levels of connection outside their communities, it showed.

“Canada is a great and safe multicultural country that respects all people regardless of their cultural background. The environment is amazing for studying," a student from Zambia said.

Meanwhile, Canada's Immigration minister Sean Fraser announced that the country had resumed Express Entry draw from 6 July. One can apply for permanent residency on the Canadian soil under the Federal Skilled Worker program, Federal Skilled Trades program and Canadian Experience Class.

Further the Canadian government also increased the stay period under the Super Visa to five years per entry to Canada. People who currently have a Super Visa also have the option to request to extend their stay by up to two years while in Canada. This means current Super Visa holders will now be able to stay in Canada for up to seven consecutive years.