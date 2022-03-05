'We will leave no stone unturned for safe evacuation of Indian students'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier today, the Centre informed from Pisochyn & Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far no one left in Kharkiv.
Over 10,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine barring Kharkiv and Sumy, Indian Envoy to Ukraine said regarding stranded Indians. “We will leave no stone unturned in evacuating from Sumy. For Indians in transit to Western borders, wait for some more hours, goI will take you home soon."
The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation, said Arindam Bagchi from the Ministry of external affairs on Saturday. The best option would be a ceasefire.
We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered. In nearby Pisochyn, we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today, he also said. “The problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives."
As many as 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 Indian evacuees from the war-hit Ukraine, the Centre said, adding, “Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far." A total of 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours.
