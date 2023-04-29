Study claims oral sex as leading cause of throat cancer in the UK, US

A recent study suggests that oral sex is now a significant risk factor for throat cancer in both the UK and the US.
According to media reports, in contrast to the past, when cervical cancer was the most prevalent type of cancer in these countries, throat cancer has become an "epidemic" due to its rapid increase over the last twenty years.
Experts have expressed their concerns about this alarming trend.
According to Dr. Hisham Mehanna of the University of Birmingham, as reported in The Conversation journal, the increase in throat cancer can be mainly attributed to the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is also the primary cause of cervical cancer.
The study highlighted that the human papillomavirus (HPV) is a prevalent virus that is typically transmitted through vaginal, anal, and oral sexual contact with an infected person.
Specifically, the research suggests that the incidence of oropharyngeal cancer, a type of throat cancer that affects the tonsils and back of the throat, has risen significantly due to the practice of oral sex.
"Over the past two decades, there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in the West, to the extent that some have called it an epidemic," Dr Mehanna wrote in The Conversation.
Prior research has revealed that the primary risk factor for developing oropharyngeal cancer is an HPV infection.
Dr Mehanna wrote, "HPV is sexually transmitted. For oropharyngeal cancer, the main risk factor is the number of lifetime sexual partners, especially oral sex.
Dr. Mehanna also noted that individuals who have had six or more lifetime oral sexual partners are at a significantly higher risk of developing oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not engage in oral sex. Specifically, these individuals are 8.5 times more likely to develop the disease.
