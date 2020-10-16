Home >News >World >Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID-19
An ampule of Gilead Sciences COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany. (REUTERS)
An ampule of Gilead Sciences COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany. (REUTERS)

Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID-19

2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 10:43 PM IST AP

  • The European Medicines Agency is now reviewing whether remdesivir is causing kidney problems as reported by some patients
  • The results of the global trial are in sharp contrast to a large study in the United States, which found remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by about five days on average

GENEVA : The world's largest randomized trial of COVID-19 treatments found “conclusive evidence" that remdesivir, a drug used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump when he fell ill, has little or no effect on severe cases, the U.N. health agency said Friday.

The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

The study, which was not peer-reviewed, found that four treatments tested — remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon — had “ little or no effect" on whether or not patients died within about a month or whether hospitalized patients recovered.

Most of those had already been ruled out. But remdesivir, an antiviral, has been classified as standard-of-care in the United States, and it has been approved for use against COVID-19 in the UK and EU. Supplies of the drug have been limited, and the European Medicines Agency is now reviewing whether remdesivir is causing kidney problems as reported by some patients.

The results of the global trial are in sharp contrast to a large study in the United States, which found remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by about five days on average.

Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Oxford University, said the WHO trial results for hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir were in line with a previous British study he co-led.

“The big story is the finding that remdesivir produces no meaningful impact on survival," he said in a statement. He said the drug is now recommended in some countries but there have been significant concerns about supply, cost and access.

“This is a drug that has to be given by intravenous infusion for five to 10 days," noting it costs about $2,550 per treatment course. “COVID affects millions of people and their families around the world. We need scalable, affordable, and equitable treatments."

The treatments given to President Trump after he tested positive for the coronavirus included remdesivir.

WHO said the study, which covered more than 30 countries, looked at the effects of the treatments on overall death rates, whether or not patients need breathing machines, and how much time patients spent recovering in hospitals.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
As part of their effort to spread the message on prevention of the disease, Indian comics publishing house Raj Comics recently released a nine-page special edition of Nagraj

Nagraj takes on Coronaman

3 min read . 17 Apr 2020
New Delhi: A medical official wears a protective suit and a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus inside a ward, specialised to receive virus-infected patients, at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI05-03-2020_000176A) (PTI)

Coronovirus in Delhi: Govt and private hospitals will join hands to fight virus

1 min read . 06 Mar 2020
BMS used to cost as much as ₹45,000 

NPPA approves hike in prices of coronary stents

1 min read . 01 Apr 2019
World Health Organization has started its Solidarity Trial in March to check the effectiveness of remdesivir (AP)

WHO trial to assess other antibody, antiviral drugs after remdesivir doubt

2 min read . 09:50 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout