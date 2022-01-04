A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine boosts antibodies fivefold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study.

Israel has already announced it will administer a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to people over the age of 60 and medical personnel, becoming the first nation in the world to do so on such a widespread basis as the omicron variant spreads across the world.

“The citizens of Israel were the first to get the third vaccine and we are continuing to lead with the fourth vaccine," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said had said earlier.

The fourth jab will be given to people who received the third shot at least four months previously, according to a decision by health officials. They also decided to shorten the time period between second and third doses to three months from five.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has caused a wave of coronavirus cases, with worldwide infections hitting a record high, with an average of just over one million cases detected each day between Dec. 24 and 30, Reuters data showed.

Deaths, however, have not risen to the same degree, raising hopes that the new variant is less lethal, a view Bennett also echoed in describing the second booster as largely a bid to prevent serious illness among the elderly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!