The Covid-19 pandemic continues to haunt human existence till date, even though several strict and harsh measures have been taken up by various countries to combat the spread of the fatal virus. A study has revealed that a divergent variant of the SARS-CoV-2 may have jumped from human to white-tail deer to back to humans again.

The study published in the journal Nature Microbiology, says that researchers found highly divergent lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in the white-tailed deer. Dubbed B.1.641, this lineage is one of the most divergent SARS-CoV-2 lineages detected so far, with 76 mutations.

This data indicates that the really potent coronavirus that has mutated several times over from its parent strain means, it has been circulating and evolving in the deer population undetected for months.

The researchers in the University of Toronto had in 2021 started scoping wild animals for traces of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus. In 2021, when deer infection reports surfaced in the US, the researchers restarted the testing on the white-tailed deer that's commonly found in Canada’s Ontario and Quebec.

Not only did the researchers detect traces of Covid infection in these deer, but they were also able to isolate live viruses from two out of three nasal swabs that tested positive for Covid-19.

This study is evidence of the animal-human spill over of the fatal coronavirus' several mutation that evades immunity and vaccine combat capability.

Notably, one of the samples collected from people infected in Ontario around the same time as the deer study had a variant which was pretty similar to the 'deer viral strain'. This indicates that the virus first infected the deer population, and then journeyed back to humans, the study reveals.

Elaborating the potential circumstances in which this spillover may have taken place, study co-author Samira Mubareka explained, “There are a lot of human-deer interfaces, including public interactions with wild deer and captive deer for farming, exhibition or hunting. For many communities, deer are important from both a food security and a cultural perspective."

However, unlike Omicron, this variant cannot bypass the immune system of vaccinated or previously infected people. Despite its spike protein mutations, the virus could be neutralised using blood samples from people who had recovered from Covid-19 or received two or three doses of the vaccine.

This study stresses on the importance of wildlife surveillance, and help in preventing future spillovers and structure our pandemic response accordingly.