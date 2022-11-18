‘Highly divergent’ Covid strain may have spilled over to humans from deer: Study2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 08:07 PM IST
- Dubbed B.1.641, this lineage is one of the most divergent SARS-CoV-2 lineages detected so far, with 76 mutations.
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to haunt human existence till date, even though several strict and harsh measures have been taken up by various countries to combat the spread of the fatal virus. A study has revealed that a divergent variant of the SARS-CoV-2 may have jumped from human to white-tail deer to back to humans again.