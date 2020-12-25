Study finds that 50 years of tax cuts for the wealthy did not trickle down

Next, they sought to see how tax cuts affect income inequality. Recognising that a simple statistical regression would not work, they instead used a non-parametric generalisation of the difference-in-differences indicator for panel data analysis. A non-parametric test is used when one knows that the population data does not have a normal distribution (a neat bell curve) and does not assume anything about the underlying distribution. Difference-in-differences is a statistical technique that looks at the average outcome difference between the control group and a group where treatment was applied. In this context, it would involve surveying the average difference in inequality over time in a country that implemented tax cuts for their rich and a country that did not. Then, the difference between the two differences would be analysed. They also used the Mahalanobis distance method, which measures the number of standard deviations an observation is from the mean of a distribution, to compare countries where tax was and wasn't cut.