Study in US: Can your F-1 visa be revoked without warning? The case of Hyderabad student tells a story

An Indian student reportedly faced trouble on his way to the US from India; when he learned midway that his F-1 visa had been revoked. The student from Hyderabad was travelling to the United States via Amsterdam, Netherlands.

When he reached Amsterdam from Hyderabad to board his flight to JFK, US Customs and Border Protection informed him that he could not travel to the US because his visa was no longer valid, the Times of India reported.

The student said he came to the US in January 2025 on an F1 visa to pursue studies. He returned to India for a short visit, completely unaware that his visa had been revoked.

After he was reportedly denied further travel to the US, he learned that his visa was revoked in July 2025. The Hyderabad student had to go back to India.

The student claimed that he had no idea why his F-1 visa had been revoked, as he had no DUIs, traffic violations, or other law-and-order issues.

He said he contacted his university to check on his I-20 and SEVIS record. They said they were both active and in good standing.

What is F1 visa/status? F-1 status refers to the non-immigrant student status for academic and language students, as per the US Department of State. An F1 visa is issued to international students. It is the most common visa status used by students in the US and best fits a student's situation.

One can get an F-1 visa following this process:

1. Obtain a valid I-20 (F-1) or DS-2019 (J-1) from university

2. Pay the SEVIS Fee, if applicable.

3. Complete the Visa Application form DS-160(link is external) and pay the DS-160 fee(link is external).

4. Make a visa appointment and go to an interview at a US embassy or consulate.

What are F-1 Immigration regulations? Basic guidelines, according to Berkeley International Office, include:

1. Keep your passport valid for at least 6 months.

2. Keep your local address updated.

3. Maintain US Physical Presence: F-1 students cannot be outside of the US for 5 or more consecutive months, or the F/J status will end.

4. Maintain full-time enrollment: You must be enrolled in full-time units each semester.

How can you tell if your visa has been revoked? According to a law group, there’s no central website to check your visa status. Visa Serve says that many students only find out their visa has been revoked when they receive a direct notification or are blocked from boarding a flight to the US Airlines receive real-time updates from the US government and may refuse boarding if your visa has been invalidated.

F-1 visa revoked but SEVIS record active: What does this mean? An F-1 visa acts as an entry document, while legal presence is determined by F-1 status and an active SEVIS record. This could mean that while the student's future travel may be restricted, the US government still recognises his/her as an active student inside the country.

Manifest Law explains that F-1 status inside the US is tied to the I-94 and an active SEVIS record. “Visa revocation does not automatically terminate SEVIS, but the reason for revocation matters,” it added, saying that one must confirm with DSO immediately that SEVIS remains active.

The termination of a student’s SEVIS record may be triggered by visa revocation.

Caution: Do not travel unless you are prepared to apply for a new visa abroad.

When do you lose F-1 status? An F-1 student loses their status if they fail to follow the regulations and requirements set by the US government for F-1 students. An F-1 student may “lose their status” in the US if:

1. They break an immigration rule

2. Lack of full-time enrollment

3. Working without proper authorisation

Caution: One must monitor their immigration status carefully and read email reminders from ISSS to avoid losing their status.

What is the impact? The student’s F-1 immigration record is terminated and the student is “out of status”. Their visa stamp in the student’s passport is no longer valid for future travel to the US.

It will result in SEVIS termination. A terminated SEVIS record means that F-1 status has ended, your I-20 is no longer valid and you are not eligible for on-campus employment, practical training, travel signature or any other F-1 benefit.

In most cases, the termination of your SEVIS record means that you must immediately leave the US. Failure to depart after a status violation could result in arrest, detention or deportation.

The risks also apply to the accompanying F-2/J-2 dependents' status.

View full Image View full Image SEVIS Termination Reasons

According to the University of Texas, students who are out of status:

1. Are not eligible to work.

2. May be contacted by Homeland Security agents

3. May be subject to deportation

4. Are not prohibited from enrolling due to their immigration status

What are the risks of traveling aborad for F-1 students? Problems can arise if you try to travel internationally. A student must not enter the US with a terminated, completed, inactive/deactivated/invalidated, or cancelled SEVIS record.

Before travelling aboard (leaving the US), they must make sure that they have the proper documentation to re-enter the US, including a valid travel signature on I-20 or DS-2019.

According to the North Eastern University, F-1 Students who are outside of the US for more than 5-months between academic terms, will be required to request a new Initial I-20 (this will reset your eligibility for employment authorisation)

"The 5-month rule does not apply to students pursuing approved study abroad, global co-op, or graduate research abroad," the university added.

Also, one must check the validity of their visa. "If your visa will expire before your return, you will need to renew it in your home country/country of residency before re-entering the US," it added.

The students must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond the date of the re-entry to the US.

Required Documents for Re-entry to the US 1. Valid Passport (valid for at least 6 months beyond the date of re-entry to the US)

2. Valid F-1/J-1 visa in passport (except students from Canada)

3. I-20/DS-2019 with a valid travel signature from OIS. Ensure you hand-sign page one of the printed I-20 or DS-2019. You may not digitally sign I-20s or DS-2019s.

4. Financial support documents (i.e., proof of funding)

What to do next if you lose F-1 status? Students who meet eligibility requirements can request that their F-1 status be restored. To regain the status, a student must be able to study full-time at the university. If you will be starting a new program before or during reinstatement, you must be admitted to a degree-seeking program that is approved by DHS and eligible for an I-20.

As per the US universities, there are two options to regain a valid F-1 immigration status.

Option 1: New Status by Travel One must file the petition for reinstatement immediately after the violation or after their status has bene revoked.

You can reinstate your F-1 status by departing the US and applying for an F-1 visa at a US consulate. With this option, you will be given a new SEVIS ID number and you will have to re-establish eligibility for practical training.

Upon returning to the US with the new I-20, the student’s status is regained.

According to the Florida Atlantic University, F-1 visa can only be obtained or renewed at a US Consulate abroad (preferably in the student’s home country). A valid visa stamp must be presented upon re-entering the US.

Option 2: Reinstatement by Petition You can remain in the US and apply for reinstatement of your F-1 status through USCIS, the University of Dallas says. With this option, if approved for reinstatement, you will keep your same SEVIS ID number. You must remain in the US while your application is being processed, which can take a year or longer.

The application cost is a $420 filing fee (when filing online) or $470 (when filing by mail). The process takes on average between 6-12 months. The reinstatement application must be submitted within 5 months of the student losing their F-1 status.

Students must regularly check their visa status and SEVIS records before international travel, particularly amid evolving US immigration policies in 2025–2026.

What are the risks? Both Reinstatement and Travel and Re-entry involve risks. If your application for reinstatement is denied, you will be required to depart the US immediately.

Meanwhile, travel and re-entry process resets your status instantly but restarts your 1-year academic clock, delaying your eligibility for OPT or CPT. This method is "dangerous for certain kinds of offenses that do not allow return to the US, such as working without authorization or remaining in the US for a long time after losing status," according to the UMBC.

What is SEVIS and I-20 Form SEVIS stands for the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. All international students have a SEVIS "record."

It is a database used by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to collect, track, and monitor information regarding exchange visitors, international students, and scholars who enter the United States on F, J, or M visas.

When you are accepted into a Student and Exchange Visitor Program-certified school, the designated school official will issue you one of two forms:

1. The Form I-20, "Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant (F-1) Student Status – For Academic and Language Students."

2. The Form I-20, "Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant (M-1) Student Status – For Vocational Students."

The Form I-20 Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status allows F-1 students to apply for an F-1 visa and entry to the United States.

Maintaining a valid I-20 is part of maintaining F-1 status. "f additional time is needed to complete degree requirements, an I-20 extension must be submitted and

approved by the ISSO before the program end date on your current I-20," the Texas University says.

How long can F-1 students stay in the US after the course is complete? For an F-1 student, you will likely be admitted to the United States for a “duration of status.” This means you can stay until 60 days after your program or optional practical training end date, which is listed on your Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status.”