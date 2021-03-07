Study of aggressive covid-19 strain in Brazil suggests limits of China vaccine
- As P.1 variant spreads, concerns arise over how effective existing vaccines might be against new strains of the coronavirus
As an aggressive coronavirus strain from the Amazon ravages Brazil, a preliminary study has provided the first evidence that the country’s principal vaccine, China’s CoronaVac, might not be as effective against it.
The small-scale study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, comes as doctors warn of a humanitarian catastrophe in Brazil over coming weeks, with surging deaths as the disease overwhelms hospitals across the country.
