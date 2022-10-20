Study reveals link between Covid and pregnancy-related deaths

According to government data, pregnancy-related deaths have spiked by around 80% since 2018, with Covid-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 fatalities reported last year.
The United States has witnessed that Covid-19 drove a dramatic increase pregnancy-related deaths last year, according to a government report released on Wednesday. It says that it is a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims.
The United States has witnessed that Covid-19 drove a dramatic increase pregnancy-related deaths last year, according to a government report released on Wednesday. It says that it is a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims.
The report lays out trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies, the news agency AP reported.
The report lays out trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies, the news agency AP reported.
Besides this, the percentage of preterm and low birth weight babies also went up during the same time period. The report stated that this trend was steady for years and more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.
Karen Tabb Dina, a maternal health researcher at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign said, "We were already in the middle of a crisis with maternal mortality in our country. This really shows that Covid-19 has exacerbated that crisis to rates that we, as a country, are not able to handle.
The nonpartisan U.S. Government Accountability Office authored the report, as per AP reports. The office analyzed pregnancy-related deaths after Congress mandated that it review maternal health outcomes in the 2020 coronavirus relief bill.
In the US, the maternal death rate is higher than in many other developed nations and had been on the rise in the years leading up to the pandemic, but Covid-19 has only worsened conditions here for pregnant women.
According to the reports, many women who experience depression and anxiety during or after their pregnancy struggle to get the care they need. “Mental health is the greatest complication in pregnancy that we don't understand," Tabb Dina said as quoted by AP.
The biggest spike in deaths came from July through December of last year, as the Covid-19 delta variant infected millions, noted Carolyn Yocom, a director at the Government Accountability Office.
The maternal death rate is particularly stark for Black women, who have long faced worse maternal outcomes than their peers. Pregnancy-related deaths for every 100,000 births climbed from 44 in 2019 to 68.9 among Black women last year. White women had death rates of 26.1 last year, a jump from 17.9 in 2019.
Death rates among Hispanics had been on the decline, but they swelled again during the pandemic from 12.6 per 100,000 in 2019 to 27.5 last year. Black and Hispanic people have also died at higher rates from Covid-19, in part because they have less access to medical care and often work essential jobs that exposed them to the virus, according to the AP reports.
