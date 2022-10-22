Study shows traits determining Canada's most successful immigrants: Read here

A reported realised by Statistics Canada list out some of the traits for successful immigrants. The report titled 'Immigration selection factors and the earnings of principal applicants' was an update of the 2015 investigation that guide development of Express Entry’s Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS); the main way that skilled foreign workers are assessed by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
A reported realised by Statistics Canada list out some of the traits for successful immigrants. The report titled 'Immigration selection factors and the earnings of principal applicants' was an update of the 2015 investigation that guide development of Express Entry’s Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS); the main way that skilled foreign workers are assessed by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
The study looked at the characteristics of applicants, at the time of landing were the most predictive of the earnings in Canada, for the short (one to two years), medium (five to six years), and long-term (10 to 11 years).
The study looked at the characteristics of applicants, at the time of landing were the most predictive of the earnings in Canada, for the short (one to two years), medium (five to six years), and long-term (10 to 11 years).
The traits that were measured at the time of landing are the years of work experience before landing which is compared to those with no experience, proficiency in official language i.e English or French, the age factor i.e younger or older and education level.
The traits that were measured at the time of landing are the years of work experience before landing which is compared to those with no experience, proficiency in official language i.e English or French, the age factor i.e younger or older and education level.
Short-term earnings
The study highlighted the main factors that impacted the short-term earnings of immigrants were the work experience prior to moving to Canada. This is the strongest predictor of earnings in the first one to two years of immigration as every year of Canadian work experience equated to an 84% increase in earnings.
Short-term earnings
The study highlighted the main factors that impacted the short-term earnings of immigrants were the work experience prior to moving to Canada. This is the strongest predictor of earnings in the first one to two years of immigration as every year of Canadian work experience equated to an 84% increase in earnings.
The ones who had a mother tongue other than French or English earned 29% less than those who had either French or English as a mother tongue while those who had received a Bachelor’s degree earned 12-24% more in the short-term.
The ones who had a mother tongue other than French or English earned 29% less than those who had either French or English as a mother tongue while those who had received a Bachelor’s degree earned 12-24% more in the short-term.
Medium-term earnings
According to the study, the main factors that impacted medium-term earnings were work experience of five plus years after landing. The study showed that every one year of Canadian work experience equated to a 52-59% increase in earnings.
Medium-term earnings
According to the study, the main factors that impacted medium-term earnings were work experience of five plus years after landing. The study showed that every one year of Canadian work experience equated to a 52-59% increase in earnings.
The ones who had official language as their mother tongue earned 42% more and older immigrants earned 27-35% less than younger ones. The ones with Bachelor’s degree graduates earning 14-21% more.
The ones who had official language as their mother tongue earned 42% more and older immigrants earned 27-35% less than younger ones. The ones with Bachelor’s degree graduates earning 14-21% more.
Long-term earnings
According to the study, the main factors that impacted long-term earnings were work experience, which even after a decade remaining the most impactful factor weakened to a 45% increase for every one year of Canadian work experience.
Long-term earnings
According to the study, the main factors that impacted long-term earnings were work experience, which even after a decade remaining the most impactful factor weakened to a 45% increase for every one year of Canadian work experience.
The younger immigrants earned 44% more than older ones, even 10-11 years after landing, while education which had a strong effect: a 23% increase in earnings for those with a Bachelor’s degree.
The younger immigrants earned 44% more than older ones, even 10-11 years after landing, while education which had a strong effect: a 23% increase in earnings for those with a Bachelor’s degree.
Candidates that are looking to apply through Express Entry’s system of programs (including the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) should understand this study, and the weighting that it gives to certain immigrant traits.
Candidates that are looking to apply through Express Entry’s system of programs (including the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) should understand this study, and the weighting that it gives to certain immigrant traits.
In Canada, skilled worker candidates eligible for Express Entry, may also apply to the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). The PNP is another economic immigration program wherein provinces are able to nominate skilled workers for immigration to their provinces, allowing them to arrive and settle in Canada as permanent residents.
In Canada, skilled worker candidates eligible for Express Entry, may also apply to the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). The PNP is another economic immigration program wherein provinces are able to nominate skilled workers for immigration to their provinces, allowing them to arrive and settle in Canada as permanent residents.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.