Study suggests adding this easily available health food could impact how you age

While aging is inevitable but age-related diseases do not have to be. And as far as aging goes, diet has a huge role to play when it comes to long term impact on health. In a new study, researchers who reviewed 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements have found participants who ate walnuts early on in life showed a greater likelihood for being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}