Study suggests possible coronavirus link to type 1 diabetes

The smell and taste impairments associated with the novel coronavirus differ from what people experience with a cold and is likely linked with nerve damage, a new study suggests. Researchers gave smell and taste tests to 10 COVID-19 patients, 10 people with bad colds and 10 healthy people. Unlike people with colds, COVID-19 patients could breathe freely and did not tend to have a runny or blocked nose. Furthermore, they could not detect bitter or sweet tastes, and they had more severe taste impairment overall. The original SARS virus, which caused a global respiratory disease outbreak in 2003, can enter the brain, the researchers noted in a report on Wednesday in the journal Rhinology, and they said their new findings lend weight to the hypothesis that COVID-19 also infects the brain and central nervous system. "It is particularly interesting that COVID-19 seems to particularly affect sweet and bitter taste receptors, because these are known to play an important role in innate immunity," study co-author Carl Philpott of the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School in Britain said in a statement. "More research is needed to see whether genetic variation in people's bitter and sweet taste receptors might predispose them to COVID-19."