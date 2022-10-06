Studying in Canada: High Commission issues fresh guidelines for students

Studying in Canada: High Commission issues fresh guidelines for students2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Canada High Commission in India informed the students who are going to Canada this winter that a border services officer will review their documents.
Canada High Commission in India informed the students who are going to Canada this winter that a border services officer will review their documents, hence, it suggested students to be prepared to show that their designated learning institution (DLI) has allowed them to arrive.
It also cautioned the students to note that they can only start working in Canada when their study program has started.
“TTN Students: If you are going to Canada this fall/winter, a border services officer will review your documents. Be prepared to show that your DLI has allowed you to arrive late OR that you have received a deferral," High Commission of Canada in India tweeted.
“Please note that while some study permits allow you to work in Canada, you can only start working when your study program has started, not before," it added.
According to Canada Immigration rules, one can work during his studies on the basis of conditions on their study permit. Students can work off campus without a work permit, they just need to meet all of these requirements:
1) You’re a full-time student at a designated learning institution (DLI)
2) You’re enrolled in: a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training program, or a secondary-level vocational training program (Quebec only)
3) Your study program: is at least 6 months long, and leads to a degree, diploma or certificate
4) You’ve started studying, and you have a Social Insurance Number (SIN)
A SIN is a 9 digit number that the Government of Canada gives you. You need one to work in Canada.
If your study permit doesn’t have work conditions on it, you can ask to have these conditions added if you’re eligible to work off campus. There’s no fee to add these conditions to your permit. You’ll need to request an amendment to your study permit before you can apply for a SIN from Service Canada.
