Stunt turns deadly: 26-year-old influencer falls from Spain’s highest bridges, dies

  • The man fell to his death on Sunday morning from the cable-stayed bridge in Talavera de la Reina

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Spanning the River Tagus, the cable-stay bridge is 192m (630ft) tall. Photo: X
Spanning the River Tagus, the cable-stay bridge is 192m (630ft) tall. Photo: X

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old British man died after he fell from one of the highest bridges in Spain when he climbed it to make content for social media networks.

The victim has not been identified by the local authorities. He was with another man, aged 24, when he fell to his death on Sunday morning from the cable-stayed bridge in Talavera de la Reina, 110 kilometres (70 miles) southwest of Madrid, the city council said. 

Spanning the River Tagus, the cable-stay bridge is 192m (630ft) tall.

"As far as we have been able to learn, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this disastrous and sad outcome," Talavera city councillor for public security Macarena Munoz said.

According to Spanish media, it had rained heavily in Talavera before the accident, which may have caused the bridge to be slippery. 

With its 152 wire ropes and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside, the bridge has long drawn daredevils and social media creators, who climb it despite this being banned.

"We have reiterated on many occasions that it cannot be done under any circumstances," said Munoz.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldStunt turns deadly: 26-year-old influencer falls from Spain’s highest bridges, dies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.