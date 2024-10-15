Stunt turns deadly: 26-year-old influencer falls from Spain’s highest bridges, dies

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old British man died after he fell from one of the highest bridges in Spain when he climbed it to make content for social media networks.

The victim has not been identified by the local authorities. He was with another man, aged 24, when he fell to his death on Sunday morning from the cable-stayed bridge in Talavera de la Reina, 110 kilometres (70 miles) southwest of Madrid, the city council said.

Spanning the River Tagus, the cable-stay bridge is 192m (630ft) tall.

"As far as we have been able to learn, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this disastrous and sad outcome," Talavera city councillor for public security Macarena Munoz said.

According to Spanish media, it had rained heavily in Talavera before the accident, which may have caused the bridge to be slippery.

With its 152 wire ropes and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside, the bridge has long drawn daredevils and social media creators, who climb it despite this being banned.

"We have reiterated on many occasions that it cannot be done under any circumstances," said Munoz.