Sudan: Aid trucks looted, UN calls for safe passage4 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Air strikes were heard in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday even as warring factions agreed to a new seven-day ceasefire from Thursday, weakening chances for a lasting truce
KHARTOUM : UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday he was seeking assurances from Sudan's warring factions on the safe delivery of aid after six trucks of humanitarian supplies were looted and air strikes in Khartoum undermined a new ceasefire.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×