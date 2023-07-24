Sudan air crash: Nine, including 4 soldiers killed in crash due to technical failure2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Clashes continue in Sudan as mediation efforts fail. A civilian plane crash at Port Sudan airport kills 9, including 4 military personnel.
Clashes flared in parts of Sudan on the 100th day of the war on Sunday as mediation attempts by regional and international powers failed to find a path out of an increasingly intractable conflict.
