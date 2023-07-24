Clashes flared in parts of Sudan on the 100th day of the war on Sunday as mediation attempts by regional and international powers failed to find a path out of an increasingly intractable conflict.

Amid this, another incident surfaced where a civilian plane crashed at Port Sudan airport leading to the death of nine people, including four military personnel, the army said.

In a Facebook post, the Sundanese Army said, "A civilian Antonov plane today crashed in Port Sudan Airport as a result of a technical failure, leading to the death of 9 people including 4 military personnel. One child survived the crash."

Meanwhile, the fight broke out on April 15 as the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) vied for power. Since then, more than 3 million people have been uprooted, including more than 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries. Some 1,136 people have been killed, according to the health ministry, though officials believe the number is higher.

According to the local lawyers' union, it happened in the capital of the state of South Darfur, Nyala.

Besides, there have been were reports of snipers targeting people in West Darfur, including its capital of el-Geneina, near Chad, and tens of thousands of residents fleeing across the border, a report by Al Jazeera has stated.

The Darfur Bar Association added that at least one man was killed by a sniper.

“Thousands of people continue to flee from the region of West Darfur and try to make it to the border into neighbouring Chad. That’s in West Darfur where we’ve seen a high increase in violence with refugees who arrived in Chad, saying that they’ve been targeted by militias allied with the RSF based on their ethnicities," Al Jazeera reported citing Hiba Morgan.

A couple of weeks back, the United Nations warned that Sudan could be on the verge of an all-out war after a weekend airstrike killed dozens in a residential area in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, CNN reported.

Earlier on July 8, at least 22 people were killed and many injured in a shelling attack, the country's health ministry said, as months of infighting between Sudan's rival military forces continue to rage on across the country.

According to a statement from the health ministry, the assault took place in a residential area of Omdurman, the city next to the capital Khartoum and unknown numbers of individuals were injured in the attack.

Moreover, truce talks have been taking place in Saudi Arabia as both Burhan and Daglo representatives are present there. However, on Friday, the Khartoum government denied “any information concerning a near truce."

Meanwhile, Dr Al Dhaheri affirmed that the team had identified the food and humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees before carrying out this step to meet them and help alleviate the suffering caused by the crisis in Sudan.

The UAE team in Amdjarass is steadfast in its drive to provide all forms of support to Sudanese refugees and meet their basic needs, in line with the UAE's unremitting efforts to fulfil its global humanitarian role

