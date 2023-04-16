Sudan army, paramilitary troops press pause as death toll mounts - Here's why

Sudan army and paramilitary forces agreed on a temporary ‘truce’ on Sunday as the death toll from multi-city clashes continued to mount. While this is not a ceasefire agreement, the hours long ‘humanitarian pause’ will ensure safe passage for civilians and allow the evacuation of wounded.

Clashes broke out between Sudan's army and rival paramilitaries on Saturday, killing at least 56 civilians and three UN staff. While exact numbers are unavailable officials in the country suggested that the rival military forces had also seen "tens of deaths" among security forces. Around 600 people have been injured by some estimates.

The Sudanese army said that it had “agreed to a United Nations proposal to open safe passage for humanitarian cases". The three hour window would begin from 1400 GMT (7:30 pm in India). The move was also backed the rival RSF - which said that the ceasefire would last for four hours. Both sides sides maintained their right to "respond in the event of transgressions" from the other.

However the situation was far from ideal even one hour into the agreed pause with heavy gunfire being heard in central Khartoum near the airport. Dense black smoke billowed from the surrounding area.

Violence erupted early Saturday after weeks of power struggles between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who heads the heavily-armed RSF. Each has accused the other of starting the fight.

The RSF say they have seized the presidential palace, Khartoum airport and other strategic locations, but the army insist they are still in control. On Sunday, the stench of gunpowder wafted through Khartoum's streets, deserted except for soldiers as frightened civilians sheltered inside their homes.

Medics pleaded for safe corridors for ambulances and a ceasefire to treat the victims because the streets were too dangerous for transporting casualties to hospital.

