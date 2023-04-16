Sudan army, paramilitary troops press pause as death toll mounts - Here's why

Sudan army, paramilitary troops press pause as death toll mounts - Here's why2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Raging urban battles over two days between the Sudanese armed forces and a rival paramilitary have left at least 56 civilians dead and sparked widespread concern.
Sudan army and paramilitary forces agreed on a temporary ‘truce’ on Sunday as the death toll from multi-city clashes continued to mount. While this is not a ceasefire agreement, the hours long ‘humanitarian pause’ will ensure safe passage for civilians and allow the evacuation of wounded.
