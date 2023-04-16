Sudan army, paramilitary troops press pause as death toll mounts - Here's why

The Sudanese army said that it had “agreed to a United Nations proposal to open safe passage for humanitarian cases". The three hour window would begin from 1400 GMT (7:30 pm in India). The move was also backed the rival RSF - which said that the ceasefire would last for four hours. Both sides sides maintained their right to "respond in the event of transgressions" from the other.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}