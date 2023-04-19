Sudan civil war: Fighting rages hours after cease-fire was to begin

Sudan civil war: Fighting rages hours after cease-fire was to begin6 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:27 AM IST
Fighting raged in Sudan on Tuesday hours after an internationally brokered truce was supposed to have come into effect, as forces loyal to dueling generals battled for key locations in the capital and accused each other of violating the cease-fire
KHARTOUM (SUDAN) : Fighting raged in Sudan on Tuesday hours after an internationally brokered truce was supposed to have come into effect, as forces loyal to dueling generals battled for key locations in the capital and accused each other of violating the cease-fire.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×