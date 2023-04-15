Flights suspended, some carriers turn back in mid-air Commercial aircraft trying to land at Khartoum International Airport began turning around to head back to their originating airport as the clash intensified. Flight tracking data showed that flights from Saudi Arabia turned back after nearly landing at the airport on Saturday. Saudi flag carrier Saudia said it had suspended all flights to and from Sudan until further notice after one of its Airbus A330 planes "was involved in an accident". The army has accused the paramilitaries of burning civilian airliners at the Khartoum airport after its takeover.

Burning airplanes, airstrikes in Sudan

Civilians killed, injured as clashes continue According to a doctors union, three civilians have been killed as fighting rages within Sudan armed forces. Gunfire was heard in several parts of Khartoum on Saturday and eyewitnesses told Reuters about shooting in adjoining cities. Cannon and armoured vehicles have been deployed in the streets of the capital, and heavy weapons are firing near the headquarters of both the army and RSF. Doctors said clashes had occurred in residential neighborhoods and civilians had been injured. Civilians were seen running for cover as artillery exchanges rocked the streets. According to a statement issued by the Sudan Doctors Committee — a part of the country's pro-democracy movement — clashes have led to "varying injuries." The military also said the fighting resulted in a number of casualties but provided no further details.

UN Sudan envoy urges 'immediate' end to fighting within security forces UN Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes said that he had “reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence."

Sudan's air force strikes multiple paramilitary bases "The Sudanese air force destroyed Tiba and Soba camps (in Khartoum) which belong to the Rapid Support (Forces) militia," the air force said in a statement. It added that the regular army was chasing down RSF fighters and urged civilians to stay indoors as fighting raged on the streets of the capital between the rival security forces.

What does the paramilitary RSF say? In a series of statements, the Rapid Support Forces militia accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum. "The Rapid Support Forces defended themselves in response to the hostile forces inflicting heavy losses" on the regular army," it said in a statement. It said its fighters "were able to take control of Merowe airport" north of Khartoum, "expelled attackers on bases in Soba" and "took control of Khartoum airport." They also claimed to "completely control" Khartoum's Republican Palace - the seat of the country's presidency.

Stranded passengers seen bowing their heads as RSF takes over Khartoum airport Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Force said it had taken control of Khartoum airport Saturday in response to army attacks on its bases. Visuals shared widely on social media showed passengers cowering as troops took over the area.

Wider conflict feared as clash continues Fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force erupted Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation, raising fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken country.

What led to Sunday's clashes? The clashes came as tensions between the military and the RSF have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition. Sudan has been marred in turmoil since October 2021, when a coup overthrew a Western-backed government, dashing Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of autocracy and repression under Islamist ruler Omar al-Bashir. While the army-RSF rivalry dates back to the rule of autocratic former president Omar al-Bashir, the situation worsened amid efforts to iron out Sudan's unsigned transition agreement. There was disagreement over how the paramilitary RSF - headed by Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo - should be integrated into the military and what authority should oversee the process.

Clashes at Sudanese state TV headquarters Clashes are taking place at the headquarters of Sudan's state TV, an anchor who appeared on screen briefly said on Saturday, amid clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army. Gunshots could be heard in the background, a Reuters witness said.

Planes on fire at Khartoum airport Visuals share on social media showed smoke billowing out of aircrafts. Unverified reports also suggest that some passengers have been injured or killed.

Indian embassy in Sudan advises citizens to stay indoors “Notice to all Indians in view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Indian Embassy in Khartoum tweeted.