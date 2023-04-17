An Indian national working in a Dal Group Company was hit by a stray bullet on Sunday in the clashes that has plagued the Sudanese capital Khartoum. While the death toll has neared hundred, the Ministry of External Affairs in India has set up a control room for assisting Indians in the war-torn country.

The Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance.

"In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance," read the MEA press release.

Here are the contact details

Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free)

91-11-23012113

91-11-23014104

91-11-23017905

Mobile: 91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Sharing details about the deceased Indian national, Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted, " It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements."

At least 97 people have died in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, as intense combat between the country's military and a paramilitary group rages for a third day, ripping apart hopes for a peaceful transition to civilian rule.

Each side blames one another for starting the fight. Clashes erupted on Saturday between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

Eyewitnesses in Khartoum told CNN on Monday they heard mortars and artillery in the early hours of the morning, with the fighting intensifying after dawn prayers in the direction of Khartoum International Airport and Sudanese Army garrison sites.

The military has been in charge of Sudan since a 2021 coup that derailed the country's path to democracy.

The armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been competing for power as political factions negotiate on forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup.

The tensions stem from a disagreement between the military, headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, about how the paramilitary force should be integrated into the armed forces and what authority should oversee that process, according to Al Jazeera.

The military, 18 months after its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

The two generals have been openly criticising one another in speeches over the past few months. They have dispatched reinforcements and armoured vehicles to oppose military camps spread around the city.