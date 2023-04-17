Sudan clashes: MEA sets up control room for Indians. Check contact details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
- At least 97 people have died in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, as intense combat between the country's military and a paramilitary group rages for a third day, ripping apart hopes for a peaceful transition to civilian rule.
An Indian national working in a Dal Group Company was hit by a stray bullet on Sunday in the clashes that has plagued the Sudanese capital Khartoum. While the death toll has neared hundred, the Ministry of External Affairs in India has set up a control room for assisting Indians in the war-torn country.
