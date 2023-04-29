One of the Indian passengers shared the tough humanitarian crisis faced by them in Sudan. "It has become very difficult to stay in Sudan due to ongoing conflict. There is a shortage of food and drinking water, moreover, there are continuous bombings, and rockets are being fired. None of us were coming out of our houses. The food canteen was bombed. It is very difficult to flee also, travelling in the vehicle is also not safe, they can bomb buses too," said an Indian electrician from Buxar, Bihar evacuated from Sudan.