Sudan crisis: Almost 200 dead, 1,800 wounded in deadly violence, says UN

Sudan crisis: Almost 200 dead, 1,800 wounded in deadly violence, says UN5 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:01 AM IST
Analysts say the fighting in the capital of the chronically unstable country is unprecedented and could be prolonged, despite regional and global calls for a ceasefire as diplomats mobilise.
Fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan has killed around 200 people and wounded 1,800, damaging hospitals and hampering aid on Monday after three days of urban warfare.
