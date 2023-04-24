Sudan crisis: Canada suspends operations after extracting diplomats1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:14 AM IST
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, ‘Our diplomats are safe – they have been extracted and are working from outside the country – and we are looking at every possible option to support our locally-engaged staff’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said his country has temporarily suspended operations in Sudan after extracting all its diplomats. All Canadian diplomats are safe, Trudeau said and are working from outside Sudan.
