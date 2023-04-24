Home / News / World /  Sudan crisis: Canada suspends operations after extracting diplomats
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said his country has temporarily suspended operations in Sudan after extracting all its diplomats. All Canadian diplomats are safe, Trudeau said and are working from outside Sudan.

Justin Trudeau said, “We’ve temporarily suspended Canada’s operations in Sudan. Our diplomats are safe – they have been extracted and are working from outside the country – and we are looking at every possible option to support our locally-engaged staff."

Urging all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire and to engage in mediation efforts with regional partners, Trudeau said Canada is committed to supporting the people of Sudan in their desire for a peaceful transition and a democratic future.

Trudeau said his government is also looking at every possible option to support Canadians in Sudan. 

His government is extremely concerned by the dangerous and rapidly evolving situation on the ground, and his administration is staying in contact with Canadians affected, Trudeau said.

The Canadian officials in nearby countries have also been mobilized to help, Trudeau added.

"We have deployed our Standing Rapid Deployment Team to Djibouti to enhance our ability to support and further assess needs, and the Canadian Forces members are planning for various contingencies with partners, Trudeau said further.

 

