Hospitals running out of medicine and food

Amid the ongoing clashes between Sudan Army and RSF, it has become for hospitals and other medical aid providers to treat injured people due to supply shortages. Many doctors and hospitals have complained that they are running out of essential medicines and intravenous fluids. The current situation is nothing less than a nightmare for people who are already suffering from health illnesses like cancer, diabetes, HIV, etc. More than 10 hospitals have been destroyed amid clashes in the city.