To help evacuate American citizens stranded Sudan since fighting broke out earlier this month, the United States has sent a fast-transport Navy ship to Sudan, news agency Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the USNS Brunswick was in Port Sudan temporarily. Hundreds of the American citizens are likely to be evacuated on the fast-transport vessel.

Separately, the British government too said, it has also arranged an extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan to evacuation its stranded citizens from the violence-hit African country.

The flight is set to depart on May 1, the British government said, adding that the government has evacuated 2,122 people so far.

The British government said it was no longer running evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield, near Khartoum, due to a decline in demand by British nationals, and as the situation on the ground remains volatile.

"Our rescue efforts continue from Port Sudan. We continue to do everything in our power to secure a long-term ceasefire, a stable transition to civilian rule and an to end the violence in Sudan," foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

India too brought home another batch of 269 people on Sunday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from the violence-hit Sudan.

A C-130J Indian Airforce flight landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers and another batch of 229 evacuees arrived from another flight in Bengaluru. India has so far evacuate around 2300 people from the violence-hit African country.

“A C-130J Indian Airforce flight has landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2300 people have reached India" external affairs minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) extended the humanitarian truce on Sunday for 72 hours and the truce will last for three days starting from midnight.

"In response to international, regional and local calls, we announce the extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours, starting from midnight tonight, in order to open humanitarian corridors and facilitate the movement of citizens and residents and enable them to fulfil their needs and reach safe areas," the spokesman said in a statement.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted into conflict on April 15.