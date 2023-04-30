Sudan crisis: US Navy ship at Port Sudan to help evacuate Americans2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
The British government has also arranged an extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan to evacuation its stranded citizens from the violence-hit country. The flight is set to depart on May 1
To help evacuate American citizens stranded Sudan since fighting broke out earlier this month, the United States has sent a fast-transport Navy ship to Sudan, news agency Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.
