Sudan crisis: US says warring generals agree to 72-hour ceasefire

Sudan crisis: US says warring generals agree to 72-hour ceasefire1 min read . 03:09 AM IST
Sudan’s two warring factions have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday afternoon.
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday said Sudan’s two warring factions have agreed to a three-day ceasefire after intense negotiation.
The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they would stop fighting temporarily the Secretary of State said.
“Following intense negotiations, the SAF and RAF have agreed to implement and uphold a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting midnight, April 24. We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements," Blinken tweeted.
"During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire," Blinken said.
The United States was also working with partners to set up a committee that would negotiate a permanet ceasefire in Sudan, where the conflict between rival generals descended into deadly violence 10 days ago, news agency AFP reported quoting Blinken.
The announcement comes after the US evacuated its all embassy personnel and their and dependents from the Sudanese capital and suspended the evacuation operations.
